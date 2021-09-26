Strange seagull fact that has folks “totally frightened out”

If you live in Merseyside or have ever visited, you are all too familiar with the region’s seagulls.

Throughout the summer, the birds have been up to their normal shenanigans, from stealing food from people’s hands to threatening and harming walkers.

Some people have complained about “swarms” of seagulls “squawking at five a.m. and all day,” and there’s always the possibility of finding droppings on your car or, worse, your head.

In Liverpool, seagulls that sound like a “herd of elephants” are “laughing” at humans.

Last week, a couple enjoying a “romantic” McDonald’s meal were taken aback when they discovered they were being watched.

On Friday morning, Darren Rodwell and his fiancée went to the McDonald’s in Ocean Plaza in Southport, but before they could eat, a seagull perched on the car and “stared” at them.

Some, on the other hand, appear to love their company and even teach them new skills.

Wayne Scholes became famous on TikTok after teaching his neighbor’s seagull to bark like a dog from his balcony.

However, gulls don’t always get the best press, and for many people, they’re one of the few drawbacks of living near the water.

Unfortunately, for individuals who are “terrified” of the swooping gulls, the situation does not appear to be improving anytime soon.

Indeed, a seagull-related tweet that went viral this week made many people even more nervous than they were before.

“Super frightened out by seagulls since I realized they can live into their thirties,” one person wrote. I’m wondering if any of the seagulls recall the 1990s.”

The fact that there are seagulls wandering around Liverpool who are older than many of its residents has shocked and surprised several people.

However, the birds’ extended lifespan allow them to survive in cities because they amass a large memory of where and how to obtain food.

“A clever gull knows everything about food within its home range,” said Peter Rock, a famous urban gull expert in Bristol.

A seagull’s lifetime is shortened. “The summary has come to an end.”