Strange ordinary products, such as onions and vodka, can defrost your windshield.

With the temperature dropping, we’re once again faced with the tedious process of de-icing our windscreens.

When water vapour in the air is chilled, frost and ice form.

Windscreens and windows, being comprised of glass, tend to freeze over far more quickly than other vehicle components.

The Highway Code expressly specifies that windows and windscreens must be maintained clean and free of impediments to visibility; failing to comply with this condition may result in a fine and points on your license.

As a result, LeaseCar.uk is advising British drivers to use windshield covers and garages wherever possible, as well as DIY de-icers made from household items.

Here are their recommendations for the finest – and worst – home goods for removing ice and frost from your windshield.

It’s simple to reach for the nearest flat object – like a credit card or CD – to scrape the ice off in the morning rush, but anything other than an automobile ice scraper could result in a seriously chipped windscreen.

Rather than melting the ice with heat, this will dissolve it by a chemical reaction. Salt’s ions lower the freezing point of water, making it more difficult to refreeze. Because a heavy application of the solution could damage the glass, use it carefully.

While spraying an iced windshield with a mixture of water and vinegar will not melt the ice, spraying your windshield with it the night before can help prevent ice from forming in the first place.

Onions and vinegar have a similar impact on windscreens.

If you have nothing else in the house but this root vegetable, apply generously on the windows and windshield the night before to keep Jack Frost at away.

Although it is the most expensive method of de-icing a frosty windscreen, the alcohol component of vodka makes it an excellent de-icer in freezing temperatures.

Boiling water should be avoided.

Boiling water should be avoided.

While it may appear to be a speedy way to clear a windscreen in a hurry, heat shock can cause the glass to break.