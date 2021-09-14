Strange lights have been seen flashing in the sky over Merseyside.

Two “strange lights” emerged in the sky, according to a man from Liverpool.

Last week, a man from Norris Green, who did not want to be identified, managed to capture two white lights in the sky.

On Thursday, September 9, about 11 a.m., the flashes occurred over Litherland and Netherton.

“There were odd lights in the sky at around 11 a.m. in the Litherland or Netherton area,” they added.

“I was in Norris Green and captured a one-minute video of unusual lights traveling over the sky. It was bright daytime, and there was no drone.”

In recent years, Sefton has been the borough with the highest police reports of extraterrestrial activity.

Officers in the borough received four complaints about apparent extraterrestrial activity between January 1, 2016 and March 31, 2018, according to a Freedom of Information request filed by The Washington Newsday in 2018.

This was more than double the number in Liverpool (two) and four times the number in Knowsley and Wirral (one).

During this time, no sightings were confirmed in St Helens.

Between April 2014 and October 2015, the borough’s police department had to deal with 18 reports of alien activity.

Informants claimed they were aliens on two separate occasions at Southport police station, while another case involved a Bootle resident who said he had been abducted by life beings from another planet.

UFO sightings were reported in eight of the occurrences, all of which occurred in the Bootle area.