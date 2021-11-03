Strange Exoplanets Made of Rocks That Aren’t Found in Our Solar System

Astronomers have made the first estimates of the different sorts of rocks found on planets orbiting neighboring stars. The study discovered that the rock kinds are made up of unusual and diversified components that aren’t found anyplace else in the solar system.

Despite the fact that astronomers have discovered over 4,000 planets outside of our solar system, there is no unanimity on the types of material that make up these worlds.

National Science Foundation (NSF) Noirlab astronomer Siyi Xu collaborated with California State University, Fresno geologist Keith Putirka to learn more about this to see if these worlds are similar to our own. The researchers reported their findings in the journalNature Communications.

“While some exoplanets that historically orbited dirty white dwarfs contain rock compositions that are foreign to our solar system,” Xu stated in a press statement from the National Science Foundation. “In the Solar System, they have no direct equivalents.” The researchers looked at the atmospheres of white dwarfs, which are stellar leftovers left behind when stars of similar size to the sun run out of nuclear fuel and fall gravitationally, shedding their outer layers in supernova explosions.

Because they are largely made up of material that was originally part of the star’s core, hydrogen, and helium, these compact collapsed stellar cores are a good option for such a survey. When debris from rocky worlds, such as planets and asteroids, falls into the atmospheres of white dwarfs, they become “polluted.”

That means astronomers can figure out what these rocky worlds were made of by studying their atmospheres and looking for things that shouldn’t be there.

Xu and Putirka chose 23 white dwarfs within 650 light-years of the sun that had previously been discovered by telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope for elements like calcium, silicon, magnesium, and iron.

The minerals and rocks that would have deposited the measured abundances of these elements were recreated.

The white dwarfs they explored had far more diverse and exotic components than the rocky planets of the inner solar system. This means that the planets orbiting the white dwarfs they analyzed had a larger variety of rock kinds than our own solar system’s planets.

