Strand’s complete reopening date has been established.

As part of a major redevelopment project, one of Liverpool’s busiest roads will reopen to traffic later this week.

Since last year, when council contractors began a massive upgrade of the road, drivers have experienced delays on the Strand.

During that period, a lot of changes have occurred, including a reduction in traffic lanes and a number of enhancements, such as an increase in the number of trees.

The Strand will resume to traffic on Wednesday, according to the latest schedule.

The Strand is now set to reopen entirely to traffic on October 20, according to a September report to members of the council’s climate change and environment select committee.

While some minor work may still need to be done after this date, traffic should not be hindered, according to the study.

“This plan is nearing completion and should be fully open to traffic from October 20, 2021,” according to the article.

“There may be some remedial work that needs to be done beyond this date, but it should not disrupt vehicular traffic and will take around two weeks.” The cycleway will be temporarily shared use to Royal Albert Dock on the footway at the scheme’s southern terminus, and this will be installed on the 18/19 October, weather permitting.

“A temporary cycleway is being planned at Bath Street in the north end.”

The completion of the Strand project contrasts with the start of the city’s second major roadwork project near Lime Street Station.

After the major contractor went bankrupt earlier this month, the project will be further delayed.

The design for that proposal is now being reviewed by Liverpool City Council, with development not scheduled to be completed until 2022.