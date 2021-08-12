Stormzy’s waxwork is uncovered at Madame Tussauds, and he sees a double.

Stormzy, a British rapper, expressed his pleasure after seeing the “creepiest, sickest, scariest, craziest, most surreal thing ever” – a waxwork version of himself – at Madame Tussauds in London.

In front of family, friends, and young #Merky Books competition winners, the Croydon-born music singer was attending a special unveiling.

The 28-year-old Londoner has been working closely with Madame Tussauds London’s artists on the construction of his waxwork since early 2020. His singles include Big for Your Boots, Blinded by Your Grace, Vossi Bop, and Crown.

“I can’t lie, it’s one of my proudest moments,” Stormzy, whose true name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, said at the unveiling. We used to travel to Madame Tussauds London while we were in school to view famous people from the worlds of entertainment, history, and culture. So it’s madness for me to be there. Seeing oneself in 3D was probably the creepiest, sickest, scariest, oddest, most surreal thing I’ve ever experienced, but I’m incredibly grateful to have my own figure.”

Stormzy’s statue represents one of his most memorable career events to date: his electrifying and critically praised Glastonbury headline performance in 2019. His effigy wears a reproduction of Banksy’s Stab Vest, which was made for the historic performance.

The original vest was handed to Madame Tussauds London’s staff for exclusive access, and images, measurements, and 3D scans of both the vest and Stormzy wearing it were taken to guarantee it was as close to the original as possible. The look was completed with custom crafted #Merky earpieces and £350 black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 trainers.

The waxwork has been put in the Culture zone of the world-famous attraction to acknowledge his tremendous influence on British culture.

“Having my figure modeled on my Glastonbury performance was the simplest decision I’ve ever made, and I’m really thrilled to be walking into the Culture zone,” Stormzy continued.

“I’ve always had great ideas of who I want to be in the world, and in culture as well, since I was a child. I need to check in order to be who I want to be, achieve what I want to achieve, and make my mark on the world.” “The summary comes to an end.”