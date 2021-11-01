Stormy the Cat was rescued just as he was about to drown in floodwater.

The couple who rescued a kitten from drowning during a record-breaking storm in California have adopted him.

When a violent storm unleashed fast-moving floodwater in Sacramento on October 24, a day when 5.4 inches of rain fell—the highest recorded since 1880—”hero” Skip Campbell rushed quickly to save a terrified kitten.

According to KCRA3, he first noticed the cat while checking the water levels of the flooded Chicken Ranch Slough with his wife Nancy.

Nancy was filming a video when she heard a terrified animal’s cries, and she and Skip came across a little kitten bobbing in the floodwater.

According to the network, the video showed the cat being dragged underwater, and Nancy could be heard saying: “There’s a cat in the room. It’s going to drown.” Skip dove into the waist-high water a few moments later and managed to reach out and grab the kitten by the scruff of its neck.

According to a video obtained by The Washington Newsday, Skip emerged from the water with the kitten in his arms.

Nancy can be heard remarking in the video: “Wow, that was incredible. I couldn’t see it since it was submerged. She kept attempting to battle her way up. Isn’t it a kitten? Hero.” Nancy suggested that the suspected feral cat required “a warm bath” while the couple discussed their future steps. According to KCRA3, Skip and Nancy then brought the kitten home and warmed it up, learning that it had fluffy gray fur and brilliant eyes.

Despite being a feral kitten, it quickly warmed up to the pair and was snuggling in Nancy’s lap within a day.

“It wants to hide, not very comfortable coming up to you, but definitely more tame,” Nancy told the network as the cat tried to hide in her hair.

Skip added the following: "It's not trying to scratch or bite us; it's simply trying to figure out who we are. It's never had a roof over its head before, so it's simply figuring out where it is." Soon after, the pair fell in love with the kitten and began to refer to it as Stormy. Since then, the Campbells have accepted it into their house, which they share with another rescue cat, a dog, two goats, and other family members.