Storms in Wisconsin and Illinois knock off power to at least 300,000 people.

Storms hit the Midwest on Tuesday, knocking out power to over 300,000 people in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Following the storms, ComEd in Illinois reported that over 183,000 of its customers were without power, while We Energies in Wisconsin reported that over 120,000 were without electricity. As the powerful storms wreaked havoc on both states, power lines were knocked down, leaving utility providers scrambling to repair the damage and restore service to the areas that went black.

The Chicago metro area was hit hard by the Illinois storms, with more than half of the outages reported. Residents shared video and photographs of the storm, which resulted in lightning strikes and trees being knocked over by strong gusts. The fire department in Evanston, a Chicago suburb, advised residents to stay inside as the harsh weather was likely to last into the evening.

The Evanston Fire Department tweeted, “Major storm takes down trees around Evanston, resulting in significant power outage.” “Storm activity is predicted to last until late tonight. “Be safe and stay inside!”

A major storm has knocked down trees over Evanston, causing a widespread power outage. Storm activity is likely to last until late tonight. Stay safe by staying inside!

Due to “several reports of trees and wires down throughout the city,” police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, recommended citizens to exercise “great care and stay indoors.” As the storm hit the area, Kenosha was under a severe thunderstorm warning.

In the Milwaukee region, a severe thunderstorm warning was also issued, and authorities reported an unconfirmed tornado touching down near Black Creek, about 25 miles west of Green Bay. A tornado appeared to have touched down in video released online. Winds of up to 70 miles per hour were reported in some locations.

Footage from the tornado on the ground near Black Creek is trickling in.

