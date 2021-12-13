Storms cause a tree to fall into a child’s bedroom and onto her crib.

Late Friday night and early Saturday morning, tornadoes ripped over areas of the central and southern United States, leaving a trail of destruction in Indiana. On Saturday, two children narrowly avoided being killed when strong winds blew big trees into their bedrooms.

First responders were called to a residence in Carmel where a giant tree had smashed through the ceiling of a small girl’s bedroom and stopped exactly over the crib she was sleeping in. According to CBS affiliate CBS4Indy, the Carmel Fire Department reported the girl, who lives on Beechwood Drive, was unharmed in the incident.

“While the youngster was resting, the wind blew a big tree into their house, landing just over the crib.” The child was unharmed, and they were delighted to pose for this photograph!” On Twitter, the Carmel Fire Department wrote.

A similar occurrence occurred in Indianapolis, where overnight storms caused a tree to fall into a house in the 700 block of N. Bazil Avenue on the city’s east side.

A 3-year-old daughter was inside the house, and her father dashed into her room when debris fell into her cot. The father was able to save his daughter from a pile of rubble and transport her to Riley Hospital for Children.

According to WRTV, the toddler received medical attention and is doing fine after the incident.

Firefighters were kept busy over the weekend as a result of the roaring storms, responding to multiple cases of fallen trees and power lines.

“If you have trees or your neighbor has trees, it’s really important to keep an eye on them,” said Eric Banister of the Wayne Township Fire Department. “Because it’s a lovely old tree, but if it gets the appropriate amount of wind, it could transform your house into a skylight.” Because there are so many downed power lines in the region, officials cautioned homeowners to be cautious when assessing the damage and debris around them.

“If it’s coming from a pole or a house, we want to make sure no one gets too close to it.” Make a 911 call. Banister said, “Call the electricity provider.” “Don’t presume any power line is dead or not live until an expert confirms it.”