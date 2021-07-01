Stormont ministers will determine whether or not to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Following a warning that the Delta variety now accounts for about 75% of Northern Ireland’s cases, Stormont ministers will decide whether to proceed with more Covid-19 regulation relaxations later.

A second wave of measures, initially scheduled for June 21, has been pushed back to July 5, but only if the Executive approves them at its meeting on Thursday.

The relaxations include the restoration of live music in the hospitality industry, the reopening of theatres and indoor sitting venues, the resumption of conferences and exhibitions, and increases in the number of people allowed to congregate in both indoor and outdoor residential settings.

Ministers will also explore whether the 500-person limit on outdoor non-domestic events could be lifted, with the cap perhaps being replaced with a risk assessment approach.

The powersharing administration is also expected to evaluate options such as allowing walk-in appointments for close contact services and allowing residential stays for youth summer camps.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is expected to give a paper to other ministers seeking for a “urgent” cash package for the cultural, arts, and heritage sector, according to PA Media.

The minister will present the findings of a taskforce she established for the industry, including its concerns about the harmful impact that any additional delay in relaxations will have.

The latest evaluation of rising case numbers by Department of Health experts will feed the Executive talks on Thursday.

According to PA, the officials’ weekly paper will confirm that the Delta variation currently accounts for more than 70% of all instances.

It will calculate that the virus’s reproduction number is more than 1, with a range of 1.2 to 1.6.

The article will also note that hospital admissions in the region have more than doubled in the last week, albeit being at a low level. ICU occupancy and mortality are also at a “very low level,” according to the report.

On Wednesday, 375 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland, the highest day number since February.