Stormont committee will grill Sefcovic on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Stormont Assembly members will grill the European Commission’s vice president on the disputed Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Monday afternoon, Maros Sefcovic, the senior EU official in charge of the Protocol’s implementation, will appear virtually before a special session of the Assembly’s Executive Office scrutiny committee.

It’s the first time he’s given a briefing on the Irish Sea border dispute to any UK parliamentary committee.

His appearance comes amid ongoing disagreements over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which have erected economic hurdles between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The Protocol, which was agreed upon by the EU and the UK to maintain the land border on the island of Ireland open, has resulted in a slew of new checks and limits on goods crossing from the United Kingdom into Northern Ireland.

Technical discussions are taking place between London and Brussels to attempt to find methods to minimize red tape.

A ban on chilled meats from the United Kingdom entering Northern Ireland is set to take effect later this week, while the EU has indicated that it is willing to agree a UK request to prolong a temporary exemption period for another three months to allow time to find an alternative solution.

The UK government said on Sunday that it had not yet received formal confirmation from the EU that the extension had been approved.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the EU must back up its comments about showing flexibility on the Protocol with measures ahead of Mr Sefcovic’s Stormont appearance.

Mr Lewis also stated that the government would take steps to “rectify” the “significant disruption” caused by trade obstacles in the Irish Sea.

He attributed the Protocol’s shortcomings on the EU’s “purist” implementation.

However, Ireland’s prime minister, Micheal Martin, stated that EU leaders have no intention to impose trade restrictions that “do not make sense” and are eager to settle the Protocol debate.

Mr Martin, the Taoiseach, said the UK needed to show a comparable readiness to find acceptable solutions, and expressed concern over the country's "internal politics."