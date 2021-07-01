Stormont Assembly stability is threatened by protocol, not the DUP, according to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, not his party, according to new DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, poses a threat to the Stormont Assembly’s stability.

Sir Jeffrey denounced the Protocol as the “greatest threat to the economic integrity of the United Kingdom in any of our lifetimes” in his first keynote speech as leader.

He told party members gathering at the Stormont Hotel in east Belfast that the Irish Sea border is “not simply a threat to the United Kingdom’s economic integrity,” but also “a threat to the people of Northern Ireland’s living standards and the United Kingdom’s constitutional integrity.”

“Our goal in the next weeks is to eliminate the Irish Sea border while preserving and protecting the internal UK market,” he said.

The Protocol, Sir Jeffrey said, is a “sledgehammer to break a nut,” describing the trade that travels via Northern Ireland to the EU as “extremely minuscule in contrast to the trade that the EU does overall.”

He stated that the UK government should have no doubts about his party’s commitment to the issue.

“This is not the moment to inflame a crisis or raise the temperature unnecessarily,” he continued, “but rest assured that the government understands our position and knows what needs to be done.”

“I’ve had a series of discussions on the Protocol in the last few days, including meetings with the Secretary of State and Lord Frost.

“While the Government has definitely accepted the case that the Protocol is unsustainable and unacceptable, we still have a long way to go to get a solution we can live with.”

Sir Jeffrey stated that the Stormont power-sharing institutions will only function if there is stability in the interconnected links between Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Irish Republic as outlined in the peace process agreements.

“The Protocol threatens – not me, but the Protocol threatens the political institutions’ stability,” he stated.

“It is the issue, and the issue must be resolved.”

Unionists are enraged by the. (This is a brief piece.)