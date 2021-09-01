Storm names for 2021-22 have been announced by the Met Office.

The Met Office got over 10,000 storm name proposals after releasing their list for 2021-22.

It’s the seventh year in a row that storms have been named in an effort to raise awareness of the dangers of severe weather and to assist people in staying safe.

Only storms with a medium or high risk are given names.

Arwen will be the name of the first storm of the year, a name popularized by the Lord Of The Rings books.

Kim, Logan, Ruby, and Dudley were among the names suggested by the public, and were chosen by the Met Office, as well as Met Eireann and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, the UK’s official weather forecasting service (KNMI).

Kim was nominated by several parents and grandparents, according to a Met Office spokesman, in recognition of a “whirlwind” relative and self-confessed weather watcher, while Logan, a Scottish name, was nominated by several parents and grandparents, with mention of a grandson who “runs through the house like a tornado” and another who is “as quick as lightning” when playing goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Ruby was nominated by a pet owner whose cat “comes in and acts like a hurricane” and a parent whose daughter “leaves a trail of damage” when she enters the house.

After being submitted by a couple who will share the last name of Dudley when they marry in 2022, Dudley beat out numerous other names beginning with D to win a Twitter poll.

Barra, Corrie, Eunice, Franklin, Gladys, Herman, Imani, Jack, Meabh, Nasim, Olwen, Pol, Sean, Tineke, Vergil, and Willemien are among the others on the list.