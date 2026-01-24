Storm Ingrid Unleashes Destructive Weather Across the UK

Storm Ingrid continues to batter parts of the UK, bringing with it heavy rainfall and high winds that are expected to persist throughout the week. Weather warnings have been issued for several regions, with travel disruptions and flood risks anticipated.

Impact of the Storm

The storm, which originated from a powerful jet stream crossing the North Atlantic, has already caused significant damage in the South West. In Devon, the iconic Victorian pier in Teignmouth was partially washed away by fierce waves on Saturday, marking one of the most visible casualties of the storm’s force.

As the storm rages on, yellow weather warnings remain in place for areas including Somerset, Cornwall, and parts of Wales, with forecasts predicting 20-40mm of rain across much of the South West. Some exposed locations could receive up to 50mm, further raising the risk of flooding in regions already soaked by recent downpours. The warnings will remain in effect until Saturday evening in some areas, while parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland will see their own warnings until Sunday morning.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan provided a grim outlook, stating that conditions would remain unsettled throughout the week due to a strong jet stream and significant temperature contrasts across North America. “It’s a mixed picture across the UK, but if you haven’t seen rain yet, it’s likely you’ll experience some by Sunday,” he said.

Ongoing Risks and Travel Disruptions

Authorities have warned that the combination of heavy rain and strong winds could cause severe disruption to transport. National Rail reported major delays and cancellations to train services in the South West, with some routes expected to be affected throughout the weekend. Further rainfall warnings have been issued for Tuesday, which is expected to be a particularly blustery and wet day. High winds could cause further travel disruptions and flooding in the days ahead.

For those traveling in the higher ground of northern England and Scotland, the risk of disruptive snow remains a concern. Meteorologists have flagged a small chance of snow, particularly over the higher elevations, which could complicate travel in these areas.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Environment Agency had issued 13 flood warnings in South West England, with 135 flood alerts across the country, signaling the potential for widespread flooding in the coming days. The storm’s effects are expected to continue causing significant disruption to daily life, with conditions unlikely to improve until next week.