Storm Ingrid Disrupts UK with Heavy Rain and High Winds

Storm Ingrid continues to batter parts of the UK, with heavy rainfall and strong winds causing widespread disruption. As the storm moves through the country, downpours are expected to persist, particularly in the South West, where the worst of the storm has already been felt. The Met Office has issued weather warnings for heavy rain across several regions, with the potential for flooding in affected areas.

Severe Weather Warnings and Travel Disruptions

Yellow warnings for heavy rain have been put in place across parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and the South West of England, including Somerset, Devon, Cornwall, and much of South Wales. These warnings are in effect until 10pm on Saturday, with separate warnings extending into Sunday morning for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The South West is expected to receive 20-40mm of rainfall, with some areas potentially seeing up to 50mm. The heavy rain poses a significant risk of flooding, especially in locations that have already been saturated by previous storms. Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan explained that the weather has been variable, but for many, rain is expected over the weekend. The jet stream moving across the North Atlantic is contributing to the unsettled conditions, and the forecast remains stormy for the week ahead.

As the storm continues, high winds are also expected to cause disruption, particularly on Tuesday, which is likely to be especially blustery and wet. Rainfall warnings are in place, and there is a small chance of disruptive snow in higher ground areas of northern England and Scotland, which could lead to hazardous conditions for travellers on mountainous routes.

Teignmouth’s Historic Pier Damaged by Storm

Storm Ingrid’s fierce winds and waves have caused severe damage in coastal areas, with the town of Teignmouth in Devon bearing the brunt. A section of the town’s Victorian pier collapsed under the force of the waves. Local mayor Cate Williams shared her disappointment, noting that the pier, which has weathered numerous storms and wars, was now battered by the powerful storm. The mayor also mentioned that the storm had caused damage to benches, flower beds, and paving stones along the seafront, affecting the town’s landscape.

“Ingrid really gave the pier a battering… it’s really sad… it’s such a focal point of our town,” Williams said. The historic pier, an iconic part of Teignmouth, had already endured the test of time, but this storm pushed its structure to its limits.

In response to the ongoing storm, the Environment Agency has issued 13 flood warnings for the South West, with flooding expected in some areas. Additionally, 135 flood alerts have been issued across the UK, indicating potential flooding. Major disruptions to railway services in the South West are also expected, with passengers facing cancellations and delays throughout Saturday.