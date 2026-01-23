Storm Ingrid Brings Flood Risk and 60mph Winds to UK

Storm Ingrid is set to impact large areas of the UK, bringing gusty winds of up to 60mph and heavy rainfall. Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued by the Met Office across several regions, while flood alerts are in place due to rising river levels.

Rain and Wind Threaten Travel and Communities

As the storm sweeps across the country, parts of Somerset and Devon are under a yellow warning for persistent rain and strong winds, starting at 2am on Friday and continuing until 9am GMT on Saturday. The already saturated ground could exacerbate flooding, with significant rainfall expected.

Meanwhile, amber and yellow warnings are in place for parts of Scotland, where up to 120mm of rain is expected over high ground. Areas within the broader yellow warning could see 50-80mm of rain, which may lead to localized flooding and potential travel disruption.

The storm, named by the Portuguese weather service IPMA, will pass close to the South West on Friday, increasing the likelihood of disruption in the region. Coastal areas are particularly vulnerable to the combination of strong winds and high tides, with the risk of damage to sea defences.

London is set to experience a band of rain moving northward, but the capital will see a dry and brighter afternoon. The weekend will start with some sunshine, followed by developing rain in the afternoon. Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy, with occasional drizzle.

Temperatures will remain mild, hovering around 9°C over the weekend. The unsettled weather is expected to persist into Tuesday, bringing more rain and strong winds.

Neil Armstrong, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, emphasized that parts of high ground in Scotland could experience more than 100mm of rain due to the strong southeasterly winds. He noted that while Northern Ireland, south Wales, and the southwest of England won’t experience the same heavy rainfall, there is still a risk of travel disruptions and flooding.