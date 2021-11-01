Storm in the Tropics Wanda might be upgraded, but she’s not likely to land.

Subtropical Storm Wanda might be upgraded to a tropical storm by Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, however, stayed in the middle of the Atlantic, and forecasters predicted that it would not make landfall.

“Over the following few days, there may be some minor swings in strength.” On Tuesday, Wanda might potentially become a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Wanda’s greatest wind speeds were 45 miles per hour, according to forecasters. When Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana in August of this year, it registered maximum wind speeds of around 150 miles per hour, destroying property along the American shoreline and causing major flooding.

The National Weather Service explained the differences between a subtropical storm and a tropical storm, such as Wanda.

The National Weather Service (NWS) noted, “A subtropical storm normally has a big, cloud-free core of circulation, with very heavy thunderstorm activity in a band distanced at least 100 miles from the center.” “The difference between a subtropical storm and a tropical storm in terms of the winds they can create isn’t that significant, but tropical storms produce more rain.” A subtropical storm becomes a tropical storm when it generates hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service.

While Wanda is unlikely to have much impact on the United States, she will be noteworthy in one way. Wanda was the last name on the Atlantic storm list for 2021. This is the second year in a row that the service has used all of the names on its list, and only the third time in the service’s history that all of the names have been used in a single season.

Extreme weather patterns have been connected to climate change by academics in recent years. “It’s a relatively well-accepted truth within the scientific community that as global temperatures rise, extreme precipitation will very certainly rise as well,” said Joao Teixeira, co-director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Center for Climate Sciences.

“The Earth’s atmosphere and seas have warmed dramatically in recent decades,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab’s Alan Buis stated. “A warmer ocean creates the ideal environment for developing storms.” Heat is what fuels hurricanes. This is a condensed version of the information.