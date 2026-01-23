Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc on Cornwall Island, Felling Over 80 Trees

Storm Goretti brought unprecedented destruction to a tidal island near Cornwall, where more than 80 trees were uprooted by winds reaching 111 mph. The devastating weather event, which struck on Thursday evening, left the island’s residents waking to scenes of chaos and significant damage.

Record Winds and Swift Power Loss

The storm’s intensity was recorded by a local weather station, which captured wind speeds topping 111 mph. The violent gusts caused power to go out on the island, with outages lasting until the following morning. Darren Little, the head gardener of St Michael’s Mount, was on-site during the storm and described the escalating noise and waves that preceded the power cut. “At about 6 pm, it just got louder and louder,” he said. “There was a loud crash, a loud bang and suddenly our power went.”

By morning, Little and his team faced the daunting task of clearing fallen trees from essential pathways. They worked from 8:30 am until late afternoon to ensure the castle path remained accessible in case of an emergency. “It’s heartbreaking to see years of hard work destroyed in just a few hours,” Little shared. “We’ve seen bad weather before, but this storm was different. In previous years, we lost only six or seven trees, not 80 to 100.”

Ongoing Cleanup and Future Regeneration

Although no residents were injured, the storm left lasting marks on the island’s infrastructure. Some buildings sustained structural damage, and the immediate cleanup is expected to take around three months. However, the full regeneration of the area, including replacing lost trees, could take up to 18 months, Little estimated.

The storm’s fury not only left physical damage but also a deep emotional toll on the gardeners who tend to the island’s lush grounds. “We’ve poured so much into these gardens,” Little added. “To see it all wiped out in hours is more devastating than any storm I’ve experienced.”