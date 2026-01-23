Storm Goretti Disrupts UK: Widespread Chaos, Snow, and Power Cuts

Storm Goretti continues to wreak havoc across the UK, bringing dangerous weather conditions that have affected thousands of residents. A potent mix of snow, sleet, and rain has left communities reeling from power outages, school closures, and travel disruptions. Forecasters warned that more snow and ice are expected in the coming days, as the storm’s aftermath is still being felt nationwide.

Severe Weather Causes Widespread Disruption

The storm, which struck with fierce winds reaching nearly 100 mph, prompted a rare red weather warning for dangerous conditions in the South West. At the height of the storm on Friday evening, more than 38,000 homes were without power in the South West, with additional outages in the West Midlands, East Midlands, and Wales. The National Grid reported around 150,000 customers had their power restored by the following morning, although a significant number remained without electricity.

Notably, in Cornwall, residents on a tidal island awoke to find over 80 trees downed by the storm’s force. Darren Little, head gardener at St Michael’s Mount, described the damage as “heartbreaking,” recalling that the island’s weather station recorded winds of 111 mph on Thursday night. For Little, the destruction of years of careful landscaping was devastating. “Everything’s wiped out within about six hours,” he said.

Further compounding the chaos, the storm’s heavy snowfall resulted in significant accumulations, especially in Scotland. Areas such as Altnaharra, Loch Glascarnoch, and Durris saw up to 27 cm of snow. The UK’s lowest recorded temperature was minus 13.3°C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. A peak gust of 99 mph at St Mary’s on the Isles of Scilly marked the highest wind speed there since 1991.

Rainfall was particularly severe in Cornwall, where 61.8 mm was recorded at Colliford Dam, followed by heavy rains in Dyfed and Devon. With the flooding risks rising due to melting snow, forecasters are warning of additional disruption in the coming days. A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for Sunday across Scotland and other parts of the UK, with 2-5 cm of snow expected at lower levels, and up to 20 cm on higher ground.

Transportation systems have also been significantly impacted. Over 69 flights from Heathrow Airport were cancelled on Friday, affecting over 9,000 passengers, mostly British Airways short-haul services. East Midlands and Birmingham airports also faced delays, with runway closures and limited service resumption.

The UK’s weather agency, the Met Office, described the storm as a “multi-hazard event,” forecasting further snow and ice on Sunday, with additional disruptions possible throughout the weekend. Rail services across England, Wales, and Scotland are expected to be delayed or cancelled until at least Sunday. Schools across affected areas are also closing, with more than 250 schools expected to remain shut in Scotland alone, including in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, and the Highlands.

Government officials have been under pressure to convene the Cobra emergency committee to ensure swift assistance to the affected regions. The Liberal Democrat MP for Taunton and Wellington, Gideon Amos, called for immediate action, highlighting that the South West has been “routinely overlooked” in past emergency responses.

As the storm continues to unfold, the aftermath of Goretti’s destructive force remains a major concern for both local authorities and residents, with many facing severe weather conditions and heightened risks of flooding in the coming days.