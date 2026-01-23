Storm Goretti Disrupts Britain with Snow, Rain, and Strong Winds

Britain faced significant disruption on January 22, 2026, as Storm Goretti brought dangerous weather conditions, leaving thousands without power and causing severe travel challenges. Widespread snow, high winds, and torrential rain battered much of the country, including southern, western, and northern regions.

Red Warning for Dangerous Winds

A rare red warning was issued by the UK Met Office, signaling dangerous winds across the South West. This alert, one of the highest-level warnings, was prompted by the intensity of the storm’s gusts, which reached hazardous levels. Other parts of the country, including Wales and parts of Scotland, experienced heavy snow, further complicating conditions for both drivers and pedestrians.

In Wales, some of the heaviest snowfalls were reported, with snow drifts making roads treacherous and forcing many areas to shut schools and businesses. Meanwhile, Scotland also faced severe winter weather, which spread from the northernmost regions down to the Midlands.

Commuters in London struggled with strong winds and driving rain, which led to delays on public transport. The high winds also created significant risks for pedestrians, particularly around busy central areas.

High Tides and Cliff Edge Damage in Norfolk

The coastal areas of Norfolk were also hit hard, where high tides, combined with strong winds, led to a heightened risk of coastal erosion. In some areas, properties near the cliff edge were demolished, creating life-threatening conditions. Local authorities issued emergency warnings, urging residents to stay clear of the coastline during the storm’s peak.

As the storm moved eastward, authorities continued to monitor conditions, with hopes that the worst of the weather would ease by the following day. Storm Goretti left a trail of destruction, but also underscored the severity of the UK’s vulnerability to unpredictable and extreme winter weather.