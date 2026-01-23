Storm Goretti Causes Fatalities and Major Disruptions Across UK

Storm Goretti, which swept across the UK, has left widespread destruction in its wake, including a fatality in Cornwall. A man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on it in the town of Helston. Emergency services responded to the incident on Thursday evening, and the victim’s death is not being treated as suspicious. His next of kin have been notified, authorities confirmed.

The storm, which brought severe winds of nearly 100mph, triggered rare red warnings for dangerous conditions in the South West. As a result, thousands of homes across the country have been left without power. At 5:30pm on Saturday, over 22,000 properties in the South West were reported without electricity, with additional outages affecting areas in the West and East Midlands.

Continued Weather Warnings and Travel Disruptions

Across the UK, the storm’s aftermath is being felt into the weekend, as weather warnings for wind, rain, snow, and ice remain in effect. National Rail has warned of potential travel disruptions due to ongoing inclement weather, with some services expected to be delayed or canceled until Monday.

In Scotland, amber alerts have been issued for heavy snow, with the Met Office predicting up to 30cm of snow above 300 meters in affected areas. A yellow snow and ice warning is also in place for several regions, including parts of North East and North West England, Yorkshire, and much of Scotland, with up to 20cm of snow expected at higher elevations.

The storm’s impact on transportation has been significant, with seven Football League matches in England postponed, as well as further cancellations in Scotland. Racing at Warwick was also affected by the storm. In addition, a number of water supply issues have been reported in the South East and South West, where residents are dealing with either no water, low pressure, or intermittent supply. South East Water and South West Water have been working to restore services, with the latter reporting severe disruptions at its Wendron water treatment works in Cornwall.

As the UK braces for additional wintry conditions, the Met Office forecasts a shift to milder air next week, but more unsettled weather, including rain, is expected. The storm’s heavy rainfall, coupled with melting snow, will heighten flood risks in some areas, adding another layer of concern for emergency services and residents alike.