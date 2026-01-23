Storm Goretti Brings Heavy Snow, Strong Winds to the UK

Britain is bracing for significant disruption as Storm Goretti, bringing snow, strong winds, and heavy rain, sweeps across the country. The Met Office has issued amber warnings for snow and wind, with the worst weather expected to hit on Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

Following icy road accidents involving two school buses in Wokingham and Ashford on Wednesday, authorities are urging caution. Nine children, the driver of the coach, and eight adults suffered minor injuries, while no one was reported hurt in another incident in Kent.

The storm, named by Meteo France, is set to bring a wintry mix to much of the UK. “Storm Goretti is expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing strong winds and significant snow, particularly to central and southern parts,” said Met Office Meteorologist Alex Burkill. “As rain hits the cold air across the country, snow is expected to accumulate, with the heaviest falls on the northern edge.”

Impact of the Storm

Forecasts predict 5-10 cm of snow in many areas, with the potential for up to 30 cm in higher ground. Parts of Wales and the Midlands are likely to be the hardest hit, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph in exposed areas. The amber snow warning is in effect from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 9 a.m. on Friday, affecting parts of Wales, South Yorkshire, and the West Midlands. Train and flight delays, power cuts, and isolated rural communities are all likely, according to forecasters.

The Met Office also issued an amber wind warning for parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, where gusts could peak at 80-90 mph. Additional yellow warnings for wind and snow extend across parts of the South West and much of England, including significant areas of Wales, where further disruption is expected.

Further complicating matters, a yellow rain warning has been issued for the east of England and west Wales, with heavy rain likely to exacerbate the challenging travel conditions. Snow is also forecasted to affect Scotland and Northern Ireland, though the storm’s greatest impact will be across southern and central parts of the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber cold weather alerts, urging vulnerable individuals to take precautions, with the warnings remaining in place through the weekend.