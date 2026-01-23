Storm Goretti Brings Chaos: Snow, Winds, and Travel Mayhem

Storm Goretti has wreaked havoc across the UK, bringing powerful winds, heavy snow, and widespread disruption. With wind speeds reaching up to 99mph and a rare red weather warning in place, the storm’s impact has been felt from Cornwall to Scotland, leaving thousands without power and forcing school closures.

Power Cuts and Travel Chaos

Thursday evening saw more than 50,000 properties lose power in the South West, with additional outages affecting around 9,000 homes in the West Midlands and 2,000 in Wales. The storm, which reached record-breaking wind speeds at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly, has severely disrupted transport services. All trains in Cornwall were suspended as of 6pm, with rail services in Devon also affected by high winds. National Rail has warned of continuing disruptions across England, Wales, and Scotland through Friday.

Birmingham Airport halted operations late Thursday night due to heavy snow accumulation on its runway. The storm’s impact was felt further in the Midlands and South West, with significant snow forecasts of up to 30cm in some areas. Road and rail closures were expected, and local authorities warned of dangerous traveling conditions.

In addition to the snow, the storm brought heavy rain and gusts of up to 70mph, prompting yellow and amber warnings across various regions. Scotland was hit particularly hard, with over 250 schools in the region closed on Friday due to snow and ice, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire. In Wales and the Midlands, dozens of schools also shut their doors in response to the amber snow warnings.

Met Office forecaster Neil Armstrong described the storm as a “multi-hazard event,” with significant snowfall expected in parts of Wales, the Midlands, and the Peak District. He emphasized the threat of strong winds, particularly in the far South West, which could cause further disruption, particularly in coastal areas.

The storm’s red warning, issued by the Met Office, was lifted on Thursday night, but it served as a stark reminder of the potential for dangerous conditions. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors where possible, with the risk of damage to homes, power cuts, and public transport cancellations still significant.

As of now, the storm’s legacy continues to unfold, with authorities monitoring its progress and further weather alerts likely as conditions evolve over the next 24 hours.