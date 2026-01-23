Storm Goretti Brings Amber Warnings as UK Braces for Heavy Snow and Winds

Storm Goretti, described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, is set to bring hazardous weather conditions across the UK, including heavy snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures. Amber warnings have been issued in multiple regions, signaling a risk to life and property due to the severe weather.

Snowfall of up to 30cm is expected in the Midlands, with gusts reaching up to 90mph in exposed areas, particularly along coasts and higher ground. The storm is expected to start affecting the UK from Thursday, with snow and rain hitting parts of the country as it moves in from the south-west. Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill warned that this combination of weather will bring “wet, windy, and wintry conditions,” and the snow could cause significant disruptions to transport and daily life.

Widespread Disruptions Expected

The heavy snow is expected to impact travel throughout the affected regions. In addition to the amber snow warnings for Wales, the Midlands, and South Yorkshire, the Met Office is predicting significant disruption to rail and air travel. Delays and cancellations are likely, with trains possibly being affected in both Wales and parts of northern England. Airport operations could also be impacted, with passengers advised to check for updates ahead of Thursday and Friday travel. Motorists in the West and East Midlands are being warned of challenging driving conditions, especially in the Birmingham, Leicester, and Nottingham areas. The A628 Woodhead Pass will be closed from 8pm Thursday due to snow.

The Met Office is forecasting snow accumulations of 5-10cm in many areas, with the potential for 15-25cm and even up to 30cm in some parts. The storm’s timing is particularly critical, as it is expected to peak in the evening hours, making travel conditions particularly treacherous overnight and into Friday morning. With the amber warning in place from 8pm Thursday to 9am Friday, local authorities have advised residents to prepare for possible power outages and mobile service disruptions. Those in rural areas may find themselves cut off due to blocked roads and transportation disruptions.

In addition to snow, powerful winds will also affect many parts of the UK. An amber wind warning has been issued for parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, with gusts expected to reach 80-90mph in exposed locations between 5pm and 11pm on Thursday. Elsewhere, the storm will bring gusts of 50-60mph across the south-west, and exposed hills and coastal regions could experience even higher winds, intensifying the overall danger. A yellow warning for snow and ice has been placed across Scotland and Northern Ireland, adding to the already challenging conditions for much of the UK.

The storm comes as part of a broader cold snap that has triggered additional health alerts. The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber cold weather health warnings, particularly for those aged 65 and older or with pre-existing health conditions, as the cold weather could exacerbate existing vulnerabilities. The warnings have raised concerns about a rise in health impacts, especially in vulnerable groups, as the storm continues through the end of the week.

With these severe weather warnings in place, the Met Office and other authorities are urging the public to stay informed and take necessary precautions, particularly for travel during Thursday night and Friday morning. Strong winds, heavy snow, and freezing temperatures make this storm a particularly dangerous event for much of the UK.