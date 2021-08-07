Storm Fleur has prompted flood warnings and the deployment of emergency response teams.

The majority of Merseyside residents awoke this morning to the sound of rain pelting the windows.

For many, the heavy rain that began at 4 a.m. has stopped, but according to the official prediction, this is likely simply a break in the clouds.

Storm Fleur is expected to strike the north of England and Scotland over the next 48 hours, with rain starting to pummel the roads again.

Hour-by-hour forecast for the UK, including when thunderstorms may impact Liverpool.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the next two days, predicting a 400-mile-wide Atlantic system with 60-mph gusts.

Stormy weather were predicted to remain until midnight tonight, but they have now been extended for the next 48 hours, causing travel disruption.

The thundery weather are expected to last until 5 p.m. for the majority of the afternoon. The rest of Friday evening is expected to be dry, with the probability of rain remaining around 10%.

With localized flooding forecast over the region this weekend, the British Red Cross has said that its emergency response teams are ready for Storm Fleur.

“Our volunteers know that emergency circumstances can be incredibly stressful and unpleasant, so we are preparing prepared to assist people deal with whatever comes their way,” Sandra Howitt, interim director of crisis response at the British Red Cross, said.

“As part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, our volunteers keep people safe and provide help to the right place at the right time in 192 countries where we work, including the recent floods in Europe.

“There’s no guarantee Storm Fleur will be as catastrophic, but they serve as a warning that extreme weather carries hazards and can increase anxiety, particularly for individuals whose circumstances or condition makes them feel vulnerable.”

The Red Cross advises anyone affected by flooding this weekend to make sure their phones are fully charged and that they have torches on hand.

“Having an emergency pack ready to grab can also make a significant difference,” the crisis response director noted. And keeping an eye on your family,“ “The summary comes to an end.”