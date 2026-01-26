Storm Chandra to Hit UK with Warnings for Heavy Rain and Snow

Storm Chandra is set to batter the UK on Tuesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and snow to large parts of the country, with significant weather warnings now in effect. The Met Office has issued multiple alerts as the storm, named on Monday morning, is forecast to disrupt travel and cause flooding.

Weather Warnings Across the UK

The South East, including London, is under a yellow alert for heavy rain from midnight on Monday through to midday on Tuesday. The Met Office has warned that up to 80mm of rain could fall on higher ground, particularly affecting Dartmoor, Exmoor, and the Brecon Beacons. The rain is expected to cause significant travel disruption and possible flooding.

Further west, a more serious amber alert is in place for parts of the South West from 5pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday. This warning highlights the risk of fast-flowing floodwaters that could endanger lives and damage properties. Locations in Dorset, Devon, Somerset, and Cornwall are likely to face the brunt of the storm’s impact.

Meanwhile, a broader yellow warning extends across much of Wales, with heavy rain expected to persist through the night and into the morning. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions and stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings, as these conditions could evolve rapidly.

The storm’s impact will be felt across the UK, with gusts of up to 80mph likely in some areas. The Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, and parts of Wales are among the most vulnerable, still recovering from the effects of Storm Goretti. Additionally, snow is set to cause problems in northern regions, including the Pennines and southern Scotland, where up to 20cm of snow could accumulate in higher areas.

As Storm Chandra moves through, its interaction with colder air will bring further hazards, including icy conditions and challenging travel situations in the affected areas.

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen urged the public to remain vigilant, emphasizing that with the complex nature of the storm, it is crucial to follow the latest updates. “Heavy rain, snow, and strong winds are all part of this storm’s impact, so it’s important to stay informed and prepare for disruptions,” he said.