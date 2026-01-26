Storm Chandra to Bring Widespread Disruption Across Scotland

Storm Chandra is set to hit Scotland on Tuesday, January 27, bringing a mixture of snow, rain, and strong winds that will disrupt transport, power supplies, and daily life across the country. The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings as the storm intensifies, with forecasts predicting up to 29 inches of snow in some areas by Wednesday, January 28.

Widespread Weather Alerts and Disruptions

The storm, the sixth named storm of the season, will affect Scotland with three distinct weather warnings. The first is for heavy rain and snow in southern Scotland, where up to 50mm of rain could fall, potentially causing flooding. Higher ground is expected to see snow accumulations of up to 20cm, with particularly challenging conditions above 500m.

A wind warning is also in place for Scotland’s south-west, including Islay, Jura, and Dumfries and Galloway, where gusts could reach up to 60mph. Transport delays are expected, with travel across roads, railways, and ferry services potentially severely disrupted due to the combination of strong winds and high waves. Power outages may also occur in affected coastal areas.

Parts of central and north-eastern Scotland are facing a further risk of rain turning to snow, with significant downpours leading to waterlogged roads and railways. The warning extends from Inverary to Inverurie, spanning regions like South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

In addition to the disruptions, some areas could face heavy snow across high ground, which will exacerbate existing flooding risks. According to the Met Office, the storm will intensify through Tuesday, with conditions becoming more dangerous as the storm interacts with colder air further north. The storm will also bring potentially life-threatening weather conditions to parts of the UK, as rain on already saturated ground in the south-west of England threatens further flooding.

Impacts and Preparations

The wild weather is expected to lead to delays for those traveling in Scotland, particularly those using public transport or traveling by road. Homes and businesses should brace for potential flooding, with some services and power supplies likely to be impacted. With the storm’s deep low-pressure system approaching from the Atlantic, it is expected to reach Scotland by early Tuesday, continuing its journey across the UK as it moves further north.

In the broader context, Storm Chandra follows a series of impactful weather events, including Storm Goretti earlier in January, which led to a fatal incident when a tree fell on a caravan. With Chandra now bringing a full spectrum of severe conditions, the UK faces a long period of challenging weather. The next named storm is expected to be Storm Dave.