Storm Chandra Set to Bring Strong Winds and Disruptions to Ireland

Storm Chandra is expected to hit Ireland this week, bringing gusts of up to 70 mph (112 km/h) to parts of the island. Several counties are under weather warnings, with forecasters predicting severe conditions, including power outages, flooding, and possible snowfalls.

Severe Weather Warnings in Place

The UK Met Office has issued a series of warnings for Northern Ireland, where residents are advised to prepare for “very strong winds” and potential disruptions to transportation. Flights, rail services, and ferry routes may face delays or cancellations as Chandra moves through the region. The storm’s winds could cause significant damage, with the risk of flying roof tiles and debris posing a danger to public safety.

In addition to the strong winds, Storm Chandra is expected to bring heavy rainfall, with up to 30 mm of rain predicted for several areas. Some locations, especially in the east, could see up to 70 mm. This heavy rain could lead to road closures, with some communities potentially becoming isolated due to flooded roads. Snow is also a possibility on higher ground, especially in Northern Ireland.

As of Monday, the Met Office had issued a yellow warning for rain across five counties, including Antrim, with an amber wind warning in place for the north and east of Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Schools in Northern Ireland have not been universally closed, but local leaders have been advised to assess conditions and make independent decisions regarding closures.

Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued separate yellow-level warnings for wind and rain. Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, and several other counties are expected to experience stormy conditions, with heavy rain and winds gusting to 70 mph.