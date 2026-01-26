Storm Chandra Brings Severe Weather and Warnings Across Ireland

Storm Chandra is set to impact parts of Ireland this week, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph (112 km/h), creating hazardous conditions across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The UK Met Office has issued weather warnings, anticipating widespread disruption due to high winds, heavy rain, and the potential for snow on higher ground.

Wind, Rain, and Flooding Expected

The storm is predicted to bring very strong winds to several areas, which could lead to power outages and hazardous travel conditions. The public has been urged to prepare for possible delays and cancellations across road, rail, air, and ferry services. The storm’s destructive potential could also cause damage to buildings, with flying roof tiles and debris posing a risk to life and property.

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect Northern Ireland, with totals of 20-30mm widespread, and up to 70mm on higher ground. In addition, some areas may experience flooding, with certain communities possibly becoming cut off due to the storm’s effects. Snow could also fall on the highest peaks as the weather system moves northeast. A status yellow warning for rain is in effect across five counties in Northern Ireland, with an amber warning for wind in place for the north and east of the region.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued yellow-level warnings for both wind and rain, covering areas such as Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Cork, and Waterford. The warnings are in effect on Tuesday, with rain expected to last until 11 pm and wind conditions between 5 am and 11 pm. These alerts highlight the serious impact of Storm Chandra on both daily life and infrastructure across the island.

Officials have stressed the importance of staying updated on weather forecasts and taking precautions, especially as the storm could lead to significant disruptions. Power cuts, delays, and possible flooding are the key risks as the storm makes its way across the region.