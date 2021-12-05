Storm Barra is expected to impact the UK, according to the Met Office.

Merseyside is expected to be battered by strong winds once more this week, as forecasts predict another storm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area, which is forecast to be hit by storms once more on Tuesday.

The warning comes less than a fortnight after Storm Arwen disrupted transport across the region by ripping trees from the ground.

Further travel disruption is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, which has issued a warning that will last until midnight.

It also stated that delays in road, rail, air, and ferry transportation are “probable.”

The warning extends throughout much of the United Kingdom, with surrounding areas warned that snow is possible.

According to the Met Office: “Through Tuesday, a band of rain will transition to snow throughout northern England and Scotland.

“[2-5cm of snow] is forecast to fall across the region, but localized accumulations of up to 10cm are possible, notably in the Southern Uplands and Highlands.

“Strong southeasterly winds may also cause snow drifting in some areas, especially on the highest climbs, further reducing visibility.”

Residents of Lancashire and Greater Manchester have been warned, although the snow is not expected to reach Merseyside or Cheshire.

As Merseyside continues to be ravaged by Storm Arwen, high winds are expected later this week.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted, resulting in road closures and rail service cancellations.

Parts of Cumbria and the North East are still reeling from the storm’s effects, with several villages still without power.