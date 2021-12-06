Storm Barra is expected to hit Merseyside tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

As Storm Barra approaches Merseyside tomorrow, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

Wind and rain warnings have been issued for the majority of the UK, which will be hammered by the elements.

As the storm approaches, expect gusts of up to 70 mph, as well as downpours of rain and possibly snow in some areas.

Liverpool is expected to be pounded by heavy rain, according to the Met Office.

Wales and the southern half of England are expected to see a lot of rain, which will shift to snow and sleet in the north and Scotland.

Expect travel delays, as well as the loss of power and other services for a short period of time.

“Strong winds arriving over the west during Tuesday morning will expand inland and reach eastern locations through the afternoon and early evening,” warned Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

He continued, ” “Gusts of 45-50 mph are forecast across much of the country, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal areas. Into the overnight hours, the sharpest winds will lessen across inland locations.” According to Brent Walker, deputy chief meteorologist: “Through Tuesday, a band of rain will transition to snow across northern England and Scotland. Snowfall is forecast to range from two to five centimeters across the alert region, although it might exceed ten centimeters in some areas, particularly in the Southern Uplands and Highlands.” “Strong south-easterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in spots, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibility,” the meteorologist said. Storm Barra will be the winter’s second named storm, following Storm Arwen, which pounded us hard just last week.

Storm Arwen, the first storm, caused travel inconvenience by ripping trees from the ground over Merseyside.

Other areas experienced power outages, with some houses still without power and several residences in the dark.