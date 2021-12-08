Storm Barra has caused travel disruptions, as well as the development of Anfield stadium and the trial of a teen rapist.

Storm Barra is creating travel disruption around the region, with the M57 stopped in both directions after heavy winds damaged an overhead sign.

There are also other yellow weather warnings in effect, including an ice and wind alert.

Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park, as well as houses on King’s Parade and Marine Promenade, have been placed under a flood alert for New Brighton.

Forecasters at the Met Office have warned that public transportation would be disrupted, including delays on the roads and rail system, as well as air and ferry travel.

The extension of Anfield stadium is moving forward, with new photographs revealing the latest progress made on the project.

The ceremonial ground breaking took place at the end of September, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp receiving a hard helmet and spade.

The club received full planning permission from the city council in June, and preparation work for the Anfield Road expansion began in July.

The reconstruction of the Anfield Road stand, which will raise the stadium’s overall capacity by 7,000 to 61,000 seats, has been ongoing since the end of September.

A 13-year-old girl was raped in the woods and then threatened on Instagram by an adolescent boy.

Shaun Bennett was 14 years old when he was convicted of sexually molesting a young girl.

He raped a child at the age of 15, just weeks after meeting her online, and then subjected her to a second sex attack.

Bennett, now 18 and with long dark hair concealing his face, showed no expression as he was jailed for rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration at Liverpool Crown Court.

When the specifics of his brave victim’s traumatic journey were revealed, she fell into tears, surrounded by her mother and father.