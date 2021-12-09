Storm Barra causes havoc, a cocaine-abusing motorist avoids jail, and a young boy is hit by a car.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Storm Barra is still wreaking havoc across the region.

Road closures have occurred as a result of the heavy rain, and a number of flood warnings and alerts have been issued.

There is also public transportation disruption, with services in Liverpool and Wirral being canceled or delayed.

Several flood alerts have been issued by the Met Office for Huyton, St Helens, Warrington, and Widnes.

A more severe red flooding warning has been issued, with the Warrington Sankey Brook area canal being targeted.

While attempting to dodge authorities, a cocaine-addled moped driver drove over a pavement towards a woman and her child.

Officers attempted to halt Kevin King’s moped on Linacre Lane in Seaforth, and the woman had to dodge it, according to the court.

On Wednesday, King was let go from Liverpool Crown Court, but a judge warned him that his actions could have had disastrous repercussions.

Police began following the 31-year-old when they observed his moped speeding down a busy area of Linacre Lane soon after 7.30 p.m., according to the court.

King attempted to elude police after learning he was being tailed.

As he attempted to cross the road, a child was allegedly hit by a car and ordered to “go f*** himself.”

Daniel Prince, 11, was trying to get to his uncle’s car on the other side of King Street in Seacombe, Wallasey, when he was struck by the vehicle, according to Becky Mallon, 28.

She expressed her displeasure after learning that the motorist not only failed to stop, but also swore at her son at around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7.

“I had gone to pick up my daughter Melody from school, and Daniel was trying to cross to go to my brother’s car,” Becky told The Washington Newsday.

“When this small silver transport came rushing out of Rudgrave and smacked him in the right leg, Daniel and my brother informed me it was okay to cross.”