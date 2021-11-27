Storm Arwen wreaks devastation, toppling Christmas trees and smashing windows.

As Storm Arwen reached Merseyside, a freshly decorated Christmas tree fell to the ground, and train services were canceled.

With the approach of Storm Arwen, the Met Office issued a “risk to life” weather warning.

A windy yellow weather warning was issued for Saturday, but it was moved forward to include Friday.

Storm Arwen is causing havoc across Merseyside, so stay tuned for updates.

Winds in Merseyside began to build up around 9 p.m., prompting Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service to advise residents not to leave their homes or drive unless absolutely essential.

According to a representative for the agency, “We are responding to a huge number of incidents across Merseyside as a result of the current weather conditions, including many fallen trees and roofs blown off structures- please stay inside and avoid travelling if at all possible. Keep yourself safe.” Trees began to fall across the region, with Wirral bearing the brunt of the damage.

New Brighton’s new Christmas Tree outside Prezzo, which was photographed laying on the pavement, was one of the trees damaged by the severe winds.

Multiple trees fell in the Birkdale and Aughton Park neighborhoods, forcing Merseyrail to suspend all trains in Liverpool.

Trees toppled in Leasowe and New Brighton, disrupting services in Wirral.

Merseyrail stated the delays should be over by today (Saturday, November 27), but advised travellers to double-check before traveling.

“Services on our Northern lines have been interrupted owing to extreme weather conditions,” a spokeswoman stated.

“On the Northern line, no additional train services will be available this evening. It is strongly urged that all travelers make their own alternate travel arrangements.

“Please accept our apologies for any trouble this has caused. We expect a normal service tomorrow, but customers should check our website or follow us on Twitter (@merseyrail) before traveling.” Maria Michaels, 40, from Kirkby, was driving down Leeds Street with her special needs 11-year-old son when she heard a ‘big bang.’

The roof of a decrepit structure then fell into the road in front of her automobile, only meters away.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, she stated: “We went for a drive to see the magnificent lights at the Albert Dock because he (my kid) was really restless this evening.

