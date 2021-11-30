Storm Arwen ‘wreaked havoc’ on the animal rescue center, with no power and debris strewn about.

Storm Arwen battered Merseyside over the weekend, according to an animal shelter in Wirral.

Jackson’s Animal Rescue used Facebook to inform its fans that phone lines were down at their Larton location due to the terrible weather’s devastation.

The crew wrote on social media that debris was strewn everywhere and that they had been without power for days.

The team went on to say: “A shed’s roof has collapsed, the felt lining from our cat isolation has disintegrated, the aviary tarps have been damaged, trees have fallen and our fences have been destroyed, and there is debris everywhere.

“All night, staff on site checked on the animals, who are all unharmed but understandably terrified. This morning, we saw Archie, our gorgeous yard cat, but we haven’t yet spotted Julia.

“We hope she is cuddled up somewhere warm in one of the many nice safe spots we have built for the many yard cats, but the team is out hunting for her.

“Please bear with us if we are delayed in responding to inquiries today; it has already been a busy day with animals leaving to new homes and new admissions, and we are now attempting to straighten up the site, but it is still quite windy.”

Since the message went viral, Julia has thankfully been located safe and sound.

The storm also affected Freshfield Animal Rescue in Ince Blundell, ripping off the roof of a home for one of their rescue dogs, Chester, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The staff reported that the puppy was cowering in the back of his kennel when they arrived, but that he is now well.

Debbie Hughes, Freshfield Animal Rescue’s communications director, recently told The Washington Newsday: “I don’t believe any of us imagined it to be as awful as it turned out to be; we knew there would be a storm, but nothing like this.

“The noise would have frightened him, he would have been really agitated, the wind roaring and ripping the roof straight off,” she said of Chester.

The charity’s internet and phone lines were also knocked out by the storm.