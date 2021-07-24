Store closures and decreased opening hours are being examined by Iceland and M&S.

Several Iceland outlets have been forced to close after the NHS Covid app instructed employees to segregate.

Self-isolation for 10 days is required for people who have come into touch with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

In the week leading up to July 1, the NHS app notified over 500,000 people in England and Wales to self-isolate, according to the latest numbers.

According to Richard Walker, managing director of grocery chain Iceland, roughly 4% of the whole staff is currently absent due to coronavirus.

Several stores have had to close due to staff shortages, according to Mr Walker.

“We have had over 1,000 people absent owing to Covid, which is the largest number since testing began,” he told the BBC.

“It accounts for around 4% of our 30,000-person staff.

“In fact, we just announced that we will be hiring an additional 2,000 individuals on top of that to provide us with a larger pool of labor because so many people have been pinged.”

When asked about the business impact, he stated, “A number of stores have had to close, and the concern is that when this thing develops exponentially, as we just heard, it may get a lot worse, a lot faster.”

Due to employee shortages, Marks & Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe stated the company may have to adjust its operating hours.

“Our Covid cases are nearly doubling every week,” he told The New York Times, “and the pinging level is around three to one of Covid cases, so we’re seeing it grow exponentially.”

“If there are [employee]shortages, we will have to manage them by adjusting store hours or cutting hours,” says the CEO.