Stopping Ted Cruz’s Blockade on Diplomatic Nominees is what Joe Manchin supports.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia may be delaying his party’s Build Back Better Act, but he could be crucial in breaking the impasse over President Joe Biden’s diplomatic choices.

Senate Republicans have joined Democrats in criticizing Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) decision to postpone the confirmation of dozens of American ambassadors, particularly at a time when the United States’ national security interests are under attack on multiple fronts.

Cruz has stated that his refusal to allow for quick confirmation votes on the nominees is due to his opposition to the Biden administration’s strategy on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. The Texas senator agrees with many Republicans—and some Democrats—that the pipeline gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a geopolitical edge.

Cruz has stalled the process by objecting to the Senate’s tradition of confirming uncontroversial nominees with “unanimous consent.” According to The New York Times, this strategy necessitates hours of Senate floor time for each nominee.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has been holding up the confirmation of other State Department personnel due to his dissatisfaction with Biden’s handling of the US troop drawdown from Afghanistan.

According to the American Foreign Service Association, there are 64 ambassador nominations pending confirmation.

Prior to Biden’s trip to the G20 summit and the COP26 climate conference, politicians and diplomats in the United States expressed concerns that the ambassadorial blockade would put him at a disadvantage when negotiating with foreign leaders.

Senators, according to CNN, want to speed up the confirmation process by allowing the upper chamber to vote on a group of up to five nominees at once. A two-thirds majority in the Senate would be required.

Manchin, a centrist who voted with Republicans this week in a symbolic gesture to pull back COVID-19 vaccine mandates, told CNN that the diplomatic blockage was “wrong” and that he would be open to amending Senate rules if Republicans supported him.

“I believe the Republicans would be in for that as well,” he told the network, which also stated that Manchin is in talks to “work around” Cruz.

Other prominent Republicans, such as Cruz’s Texas colleague John Cornyn, are also on board. This is a condensed version of the information.