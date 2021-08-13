Stop NHS workers who refuse the Covid vaccine from treating patients, according to a health expert.

Healthcare personnel who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid, according to a government advisor and a Liverpool University scholar, should not be allowed to treat patients.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), told the BBC’s Today Show that he “passionately believes” that all NHS personnel should be required to acquire the vaccine as part of their job contract.

Professor Semple remarked of the topic, “I genuinely believe that everybody working in health and social care should be vaccinated.”

“I may be an oddity on this, but I see the effects of hospital transmission on the frontlines and the disastrous effect it has on immunocompromised patients.”

Unless they are medically exempt, all care workers in England will be obliged to have had both vaccines by October.

The government is currently debating whether or not to extend this idea to all NHS employees, which Professor Semple originally opposes.

“I think we need to give our healthcare and social care personnel time to evaluate this,” the former World Health Organization member added, “but if uptake stays low, I believe it will become mandated.”

Coronavirus vaccination is currently available to 75% of the adult population.

Professor Semple’s remarks come as fresh data reveals that one out of every ten persons treated for Covid during the first wave in 2020 contracted the virus while in the hospital for another reason.

Between March and August 2020, the rates of hospital-acquired infections in residential community care and mental health hospitals were 61.9 percent and 67.5 percent, respectively.

In the same time period, the infection rate in general hospitals was 9.7%.

Professor Semple said the current estimates for persons catching Covid while in hospital are “between 2 percent and 5 percent,” according to a research article on which he is a co-author. Between 5,699 and 11,862 persons admitted to hospitals using Covid during the initial wave are thought to have caught the virus during their stay, according to researchers.

Despite the data provided, analysts believe they are likely to represent an underestimation of the true figure.

The introduction of vaccines, as well as enhanced testing and PPE supplies, have been highlighted as some of the key causes for the decrease in hospital infection rates.