Stonehaven Train Derailment Inquiry Reveals Fatal Injuries Were “Unsurvivable”

Three people tragically lost their lives in a devastating train derailment in Aberdeenshire on August 12, 2020, with an inquiry revealing that all of the victims suffered injuries that were deemed unsurvivable. The fatal accident occurred near Stonehaven, at a location called Carmont, when the passenger train collided with debris washed onto the track by heavy rainfall.

Investigation into the Cause of the Crash

The inquiry, which began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, has shed new light on the events surrounding the crash, which claimed the lives of 45-year-old train driver Brett McCullough, 58-year-old conductor Donald Dinnie, and 62-year-old passenger Christopher Stuchbury. In addition to the three fatalities, six others were injured, including a 29-year-old American student, who had to be airlifted to the hospital. The inquiry revealed that the derailment was caused when a significant amount of water overflowed from the drainage system, washing gravel and other debris onto the tracks at high speed.

As the train was traveling at 73 mph at the time of the accident, the debris caused the train to derail. A post-mortem examination of the victims confirmed that all three fatalities suffered multiple blunt force injuries. Crown Counsel Alex Prentice stated that the severity of the injuries meant the victims likely died instantly, as they were classified as non-survivable. McCullough’s body was found on the embankment where the train had scattered, while Dinnie’s remains were trapped in the train’s doorway until the following day.

The inquiry also heard from the families of the deceased, including a poignant statement from Diane Stuchbury, who described how her husband had died on their wedding anniversary. “Every day with Chris was a gift,” she said in her emotional statement, emphasizing the deep loss her family has experienced. Similarly, Dinnie’s relatives expressed their heartbreak, calling him a beloved family member who would be deeply missed.

The tragic event was compounded by the complexity of the rescue operation, with two firefighters injured while responding to the scene. Emergency crews were confronted with a chaotic and dangerous environment, as the train had derailed following the collision with the debris, which had been deposited by torrential rainfall that had overwhelmed the area’s drainage system.

Network Rail’s Role and Legal Outcome

Network Rail, the body responsible for the maintenance of the railway network, admitted fault for its role in the disaster. A subsequent investigation revealed that the drainage system in place was unable to cope with the amount of water generated by the heavy rain, with gravel and debris being washed onto the track. This oversight led to a fine of £6.7 million in 2023 after the company pleaded guilty to health and safety failings. The system had been poorly constructed by Carillion, which went into compulsory liquidation in 2018.

The inquiry also revealed that the speed limit for the train was not adjusted in light of the extreme weather conditions, and Network Rail had no additional operational mitigation measures in place. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) published a report in March 2022, making 20 safety recommendations to improve the network’s resilience against severe weather, many of which were directed at Network Rail. The company’s spokesperson reaffirmed its commitment to implementing these recommendations, stating that they had made significant changes in response to the incident.

The fatal accident inquiry is expected to continue until February 13, with a final session scheduled for February 23. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities committed to uncovering further details surrounding this tragic event and ensuring railway safety improvements are made to prevent similar incidents in the future.