Stonehaven Train Derailment: Inquiry Reveals Fatal Injuries Were ‘Unsurvivable’

Three men tragically lost their lives in the Stonehaven train derailment in Aberdeenshire after their train collided with debris washed onto the tracks by torrential rain. The incident occurred on August 12, 2020, when the train, traveling at 73 mph, crashed at Carmont near Stonehaven, leaving the men with injuries deemed unsurvivable by medical experts.

Details of the Fatal Crash

The fatal accident inquiry (FAI) at Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the victims—train driver Brett McCullough, 45; conductor Donald Dinnie, 58; and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62—suffered blunt force injuries that led to their immediate deaths. Six other passengers were injured, including a 29-year-old American student who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. The inquiry revealed that Mr. McCullough’s body was found on the embankment after the train struck a bridge parapet, while Mr. Dinnie was trapped in the doorway of coach D. Mr. Stuchbury was thrown clear of the train during the derailment.

The court also heard emotional testimonies from the victims’ families. Diane Stuchbury, the wife of Christopher, described her late husband as “the most loving, kind, wise, and loyal man you could ever wish to meet” and expressed the deep loss of their future together. The victim’s family and friends have all been left devastated by the tragedy. Mr. Dinnie’s relatives echoed similar sentiments, stating that he was “loved and adored by all his family and friends” and would be “forever missed.”

Investigation and Findings

The FAI, which will continue until February 13, has heard testimony from Nick Bucknall, an inspector of rail accidents, who outlined the chain of events leading to the tragedy. Heavy rainfall caused debris to wash from a nearby drain onto the tracks, leading to the derailment. The drainage system in the area was inadequate, with gravel in the drainage trench being vulnerable to washout during such extreme weather conditions. The investigation found that Network Rail, responsible for the tracks, had not implemented additional operational measures to mitigate the risk posed by the weather. Furthermore, the speed of the train was not restricted, which contributed to the severity of the crash.

As part of the ongoing inquiry, the FAI has also considered previous investigations into the incident. A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) published in March 2022 identified flaws in the construction of the drainage system by Carillion, which went into liquidation in 2018. The RAIB’s findings led to the implementation of 20 safety recommendations, many of which were directed at Network Rail, including suggestions for improved infrastructure and procedures to prevent future tragedies.

In 2023, Network Rail was fined £6.7 million after admitting health and safety failings in connection with the crash. The criminal prosecution and subsequent fine underscored the serious safety lapses that contributed to the derailment, sparking a renewed focus on railway safety standards.