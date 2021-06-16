Stobart Air’s parent company is closing in on a deal to sell a third of Southend Airport.

Stobart Air’s parent firm has said that it is close to raising £120 million by selling a piece of London’s Southend Airport.

Esken, which was previously known as Stobart Group, said it was “in the final stages of finalising the documentation” with Carlyle Group, a private equity firm based in the United States.

Esken will receive a loan, which Carlyle will be able to convert into an almost 30% interest in the airport.

It would infuse around £100 million into the rest of Esken, which has been struggling in recent months because to disruptions caused by Covid-19.

It comes after Esken shut down the failing corporation after a potential buyer ran out of money to take over the company.

The company stated that it had become evident that suitor Ettyl would be unable to complete the acquisition, hence it had withdrawn from the offer.

The company then informed Stobart Air’s board that it would no longer support the subsidiary, causing many individuals in the UK and Ireland to cancel their travel plans.

Stobart Air’s board of directors has terminated its franchise arrangement with Aer Lingus, which had assisted in the operation of flights to and from destinations such as Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds.

The contract cancellation had no influence on Aer Lingus’ Heathrow flights.

Esken said it would cover the leases on eight planes until 2023, but that it would try to find someone to sublease the planes to.

“The pandemic’s ongoing impact, which has resulted in almost no flying since April 2020, and Aer Lingus’ decision to award preferred bidder status to another party for the franchise agreement beyond its expiry in December 2022 significantly hampered the exhaustive steps taken to secure a future for the business and its staff,” it continued.

“It is sad for all stakeholders that we have been unable to complete the sale of Stobart Air as a going concern despite the diligent efforts of my executive colleagues, the Airline’s management team, and the team of advisers who have,” said executive chairman David Shearer. (This is a brief piece.)