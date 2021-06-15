Stobart Air’s owner backed out of the transaction after it fell through.

The corporation that owns Stobart Air has announced that it has chosen to close the failing airline after a potential buyer ran out of cash to acquire the business.

Esken, which was formerly known as Stobart Group until February, stated that it withdrew from the agreement after it became evident that suitor Ettyl would be unable to complete the acquisition.

The business subsequently informed Stobart Air’s board of directors that it would withdraw support from the subsidiary, causing significant disruption to the travel plans of many individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Stobart Air’s board of directors terminated its franchise arrangement with Aer Lingus, which assisted in the operation of flights to and from Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds.

The contract cancellation has had no effect on Aer Lingus’ Heathrow flights.

Esken stated that it will continue to cover the leases on eight planes until 2023, but will look for a sublease partner.

“The ongoing impact of the pandemic, which has resulted in almost no flying since April 2020, and Aer Lingus’ decision to award preferred bidder status to another party for the franchise agreement beyond its expiration date in December 2022 significantly harmed the exhaustive steps taken to secure the business’s and its employees’ futures,” it added.

“It is disappointing for all stakeholders that we were unable to complete the sale of Stobart Air as a going concern, despite the tireless efforts of my executive colleagues, the airline’s management team, and the team of advisers who assisted them.

“I am acutely aware of the impact this will have on the airline’s employees, customers, and businesses, but the pandemic’s ongoing impact on lockdown and limited travel has prevented us from achieving a better outcome.”