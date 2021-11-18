Stitt’s Julius Jones Sentence Clemency Draws Reactions from Kim Kardashian, Cory Booker, and Others.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that Julius Jones, a 41-year-old Black man convicted of murder but maintaining his innocence, would have his death sentence commuted.

Jones was found guilty of the 1999 shooting death of businessman Paul Howell, who was killed while sitting in his parked automobile outside his parents’ home. Jones’ longtime high school classmate Christopher Jordan was found guilty of serving as the “getaway” driver. Jones, on the other hand, maintains that Jordan was the perpetrator of the crime and that he was framed for it.

After the Viola Davis-produced documentary series The Last Defense covered his case in 2018, the case got renewed attention. The series focuses on information that may have implicated Jordan but was not presented by his defense, according to the producers.

As Jones’ execution date approached on November 18, a Change.org petition for Stitt to commute his sentence gathered over 6.5 million signatures. Many of America’s most powerful celebrities, actresses, sportsmen, and activists have come out in Jones’ favor.

Following the announcement of Stitt’s decision, these people took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the decision and express their worries about the work that still needs to be done.

Kim Kardashian tweeted, “Thank you so much Governor Stitt for commuting Julius Jones’ sentence to life without parole and halting his execution today.” “I’m very grateful to everyone who spoke up tonight and helped save Julius’ life.” Kardashian, who is pursuing a law degree and has gotten increasingly interested in jail reform issues in recent years, claimed she spoke with Jones earlier today. Jones was handed anti-anxiety drugs while they were on the phone, she said, which are frequently given to death row inmates before their execution. He refused to accept them.

Thank you, Governor Stitt, for reducing Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole and preventing his execution today.

November 18, 2021 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian)

Jones said he didn’t take them because he had a “clean conscience” and felt at ease knowing he was innocent. “Always make sure you are doing the right thing,” he advised Kardashian to share his message. He’d done it. This is a condensed version of the information.