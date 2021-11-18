Stirrat is back in top form when it comes to angling.

Jeff Stirrat of Liverpool AS continued his hot streak this week with a fantastic double on the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

Stirrat, from Aintree, is no stranger to success on our famed canal system, and he used his knowledge of expertise, having ‘lived’ on it for decades, to master his pegs once again on two open events hosted on this great waterway.

Starting off on Saturday, he paid a call to our friends up on the Wigan AA lengths of canal at Burscough, where he drew a peg behind the well-known Gorst lane wood yard. Stirrat put together a magnificent catch of excellent roach for 10.3.0 utilizing long pole techniques on his favorite bread and hemp hook baits, here to reach the furthest part of the bay, always confident in his approach.

On Sunday at Maghull, he was back on the Liverpool DAA lengths and found himself drawn on the end peg on the little section of Shop Lane near the swing bridge, which piqued his interest once more.

Although he was faithfully priming this peg as usual to take a few little roach, caster and hemp saw him take excellent fish and the overall honours with another creditable catch of 7.10.0.

Rod Maghull Alan Coppull, also on the short length, caught roach on bread and hemp for a 5.3.0 finish. Mike Dickson, the match secretary, took three eels and perch for third place, using his regular worm strategy.

The canal is still open. Following on from last week’s announcement of a fish stocking at Maghull, where the Environment Agency introduced 1000 roach, I’m delighted to inform that, as part of the L&DAA’s intensive fish stocking program, the committee introduced hundreds of prime young tench to the Lydiate canal last Thursday.

Our canal was famed for its bastion of tench for many years until a dramatic loss in the mid-eighties when they were stricken down by sickness, as anglers all over the nation will fondly recall.

This stocking is now aided by the commitment and guarantee of a dedicated team of officers within the association. “The summary has come to an end.”