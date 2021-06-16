Sting pays tribute to an ex-student with a “solid gold heart.”

Sting pays respect to a former student he tutored in the 1970s who passed away.

The 69-year-old expressed his grief on social media to his millions of followers over the death of Kevin Anderson, who was 55.

Before becoming famous with The Police, Sting taught him at St Paul’s First School in Cramlington, Northumberland, and described him as “a delightful lad, full of pleasure and optimism and not a little bit of mischief.”

“I adored all of those kids,” Sting wrote, “but Kevin in particular had a heart of solid gold and a special place in my heart.”

He uploaded images of Mr Anderson as a child and of them reuniting backstage at his musical The Last Ship in recent years.

In his autobiography Broken Music, Sting writes about Mr Anderson, recalling how his student had skipped school and put on a high-pitched voice in a phone call to explain his absence.

Mr Anderson replied, “Er… it’s me (my) mom,” when Sting – then Gordon Sumner – asked who was phoning.

“I’m utterly sad, I still think of Kev as a cheeky young bairn, I can’t believe he’s gone,” Sting concluded.

“May God bless you, son, and may your soul rest in peace.

“Mr. Sumner,” says the narrator.

Dan Anderson, Mr Anderson’s 28-year-old son, contacted the musician’s management to inform him of his father’s death.

The teacher and student had previously reconnected on an episode of The One Show.

Mr Anderson, who lives in Forest Hall, Newcastle, said Sting responded to his email and then reviewed the memorial with him, asking for permission to post it online.

“Sting passed it over for clearance – I was never going to say no,” Mr Anderson added.

“I merely messaged Sting to let him know; I didn’t expect him to respond.

“My father would adore it; he is the one who has ultimately made it famous.”

When Sting and Mr Anderson reconnected a few years ago, it was evident that Mr Anderson's life had not changed.