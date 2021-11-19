Stillbirth rates were four times higher after the Delta Variant emerged, according to a CDC report.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of stillbirth for pregnant women with COVID-19 increased fourfold after the discovery of the Delta variation.

According to The Hill, the survey looked at 1.2 million deliveries at 736 hospitals across the country from March 2020 to September 2021, with 21,653 mothers having COVID-19.

A stillbirth, according to the CDC, is defined as a fetus that has died at least 20 weeks of gestation.

According to the Associated Press, around one out of every 80 deliveries involving women who had COVID resulted in a stillbirth. Those who had COVID issues also had a greater rate of stillbirth. There were 8,154 stillbirths among the million or so deliveries.

“These findings highlight the relevance of COVID-19 preventive methods, such as vaccination prior to or during pregnancy,” according to CDC researcher Carla DeSisto and co-authors.

According to Dr. Joseph Biggio, a high-risk pregnancy specialist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, the study isn’t proof that COVID caused the stillbirths. Researchers claimed they couldn’t tell if the pregnant women had COVID when they delivered or if it was a previous infection because they relied on medical records. Other research on stillbirths and COVID yielded mixed findings.

According to The Hill, roughly 97 percent of pregnant women hospitalized for COVID this year were unvaccinated as of September.

Although the scientists observed that the United States’ immunization rate among pregnant persons after Delta was discovered this summer was 30%, there is no information on how many had received COVID-19 doses.

While the chance of stillbirth is modest in absolute terms, pregnant women should be aware of the risks of COVID-19, according to Dr. Mark Turrentine, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He contributed to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ COVID-19 immunization recommendations for pregnant women.

“What’s really terrible is that we have ten months of a really efficient vaccine and we can’t seem to persuade people to use it,” Turrentine added.

Stillbirths are more likely in Black individuals, those who fall pregnant after the age of 35, and those who smoke while pregnant.

The study did not look at pregnancy outcomes by race, but the authors said they hope to do so in the future. This is a condensed version of the information.