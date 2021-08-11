Stevie Nicks, of Fleetwood Mac, has canceled her US shows due to concerns about Covid.

Stevie Nicks has canceled her scheduled gigs in 2021 because to increased Covid-19 instances in the United States.

As the Delta variety spreads, infection rates are rising across the country, and for the first time since February, America is averaging more than 100,000 new infections every day.

Nicks, 73, was scheduled to perform in Colorado, California, and Texas later this year but will not be able to do so.

Nicks noted that despite being vaccinated, she must be “very cautious” because to the increasing number of instances.

“These are hard times with challenging decisions to be made,” she wrote in an online statement. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the increasing number of Covid instances should worry us all.

“While I am vaccinated, I am still quite careful at my age, and as a result, I have decided to cancel the five performances I had planned for 2021.

“Because singing and performance have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, my main goal is to stay healthy so that I can continue singing for another decade or more.

“I’m devastated, and I’m sure the fans are as well, but we’ll look forward to a better 2022.”

Following Nicks’ declaration, the Austin City Limits Music Festival, where she was scheduled to perform in October, announced that it would provide an update as soon as possible.

Nicks will be replaced as the headliner at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in September by singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton.

Nicks’ performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in October was canceled due to an increase of Covid cases.