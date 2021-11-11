Steven Gerrard, the new manager of Aston Villa, has already stated his position on replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard has been named the new manager of Aston Villa, a move that could pave the way for him to eventually succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

The former Liverpool midfielder has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract with Villa, who were looking for a new manager after Dean Smith was fired.

After spending the previous three years with Rangers in Scotland, Gerrard will be managing in the Premier League for the first time.

The 41-year-old has received much accolades for his efforts with the Scottish giants, who won their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade last season.

Gerrard has been asked about the potential of following Klopp and coaching Liverpool in the future throughout his great stint at Rangers.

After scoring 186 goals in 710 games for the Reds, the former England international retired as a legend in 2015, but returned in 2017 to lead the club’s Under-18 team.

Gerrard received his first role in senior football manager with Rangers in 2018 after a year at Kirkby.

He was given the Villa job as a result of his work in Glasgow, and now all eyes will be on how he performs in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s contract with Liverpool expires in 2024, and it’s been suggested that Gerrard, who has a contract with Villa until 2025, may be the man to succeed him.

Gerrard addressed such rumors earlier this year when he stated his plans to succeed Klopp when the time comes.

In March, Gerrard told ITV News that “the Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club.” “They want Jurgen Klopp to stay as manager, and I completely agree with them.” I wish you knew how much Jurgen Klopp was adored by us.

“At the moment, our club is led by one of the top managers in the world. I adore him, and we hope he sticks around for a little longer. I have a job here, and I don’t think it’s beneficial to discuss that – I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for a long time.

"Liverpool is my club," he says. As a player, I had a terrific time.