Steven Gerrard isn’t the only Liverpool icon yearning for a comeback.

There will be lots of speculation about Jurgen Klopp’s successor until he formally declares when he will depart Liverpool.

It’s a safe bet that it’ll be Steven Gerrard, the club’s all-time leading scorer. The former Reds captain is gaining Premier League experience at Aston Villa after winning the Scottish title with Rangers.

While he is the bookmakers’ favorite, is it possible that the club will promote from within to resurrect the famed boot room tradition?

Pep Lijnders has been taking a more active position in media duties for cup games, and this could be a test run for a promotion from assistant to head coach.

However, Xabi Alonso, who turns 40 this week, is the only other plausible possibility with historical ties to the club, coming in third in the betting market. How is his management career progressing? Alonso might have had his pick of top-level managerial posts as a World Cup champion with two Champions League, three Bundesliga, and one La Liga title to his record.

Indeed, it was announced in March that he would be taking over at Borussia Monchengladbach, but the Spaniard chose to remain with Real Sociedad B, which he took over in the summer of 2019.

Alonso is unlikely to win any big prizes due to the nature of his employment and the structure of Spanish football, but that does not negate his accomplishments.

Sociedad B (also known as Sanse) improved in 2020/21 after coming fifth in Segunda Division B in his debut season as manager and missing the promotion play-offs by just three points.

It appears to English football fans to be a highly convoluted system. Alonso’s team won their first group — the second phase of the Spanish football pyramid is divided into geographical areas – and kept their lead after six more matches in the second phase.

This propelled them into the play-offs, where Alonso guided Real Sociedad B to their first promotion to the second tier of Spanish football since 1961/62, owing to a pair of 2-1 victories, both thanks to extra-time winners.

