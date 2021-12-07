Steven Gerrard has welcomed a new member to his family.

Steven Gerrard has a gorgeous new puppy, and he couldn’t resist showing it off to his adoring fans.

Steven Gerrard’s family includes a puppy poodle named Barney, who is frequently seen on his eldest daughter Lilly’s Instagram feed, and there is now a new addition to the family.

Since he was photographed “posing” next to his owner last year, Barney has become a fan favorite, and new puppy Blondie has also been a hit on Instagram.

Steven captioned a photo of himself cradling the small dog, “Allowed out today this one,” with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Steven is photographed standing in what appears to be the family’s house. He’s dressed casually in trousers and dark sneakers, a white blouse, and a blue blazer.

Steven’s supporters were quick to respond to the touching image.

“Aawww very cute,” Instagramafruzpayande commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous and wonderful,” commented annejackson6865.

“Take it for the match on Saturday,” jayclemmolfc stated.

Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool icon, has made a strong start as Aston Villa’s manager.

His squad will travel to Liverpool on Saturday, where the 41-year-old played 710 times and scored 186 goals throughout his playing career.